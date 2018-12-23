Kucherov leads Lightning over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta–The Tampa Bay Lightning held off Edmonton and heads into the Christmas break on a 12-game point streak.
Nikita Kucherov had a five-point night, with a goal and four assists to lead the way in a 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson each scored two goals, as Tampa Bay closed out the Western Canada trip at 3-0-1.
Edmonton scored first, courtesy of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a nifty goal as he moved horizontally through the slot. Then Stamkos responded with a power-play goal late in the period. Stop me if you've heard this before, but it was a one-timer from Kucherov at the bottom of the left circle.
Alex Chisson put the Oilers back on top early in this season. This time Kucherov tied it up. He picked up a turnover at the defensive blue line and scored on a breakaway at 13:00 of the second period to tie the game up 2-2.
Erik Cernak set J.T. Miller up just off the crease to give the Lightning a lead late in the period.
Johnson gave the Lightning an insurance goal it ended up needing early in the third. Brayden Point's shot pulled Mikko Koskinen out of the net, then Johnson cleaned up the rebound.
Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton two minutes later, to make it a one-goal game again.
Stamkos put the Lightning back up by two with five minutes to go and then Johnson landed an empty-better.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves on 28 shots in the win.
