Kevin Hayes wins it in overtime as the Flyers beat the Islanders again

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers have used a quirky formula to climb up the standings. Get outplayed, get outshot, and win anyway.

Kevin Hayes scored a power-play goal with 37 seconds left in overtime as the Flyers won their fourth in a row and second in a row over the Islanders, 4-3, Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers, for all the griping about being constantly outplayed have won four in a row and moved into a virtual tie with Washington atop the East Division with 15 points. The Capitals hold the tiebreaker by virtue of playing one fewer game.

Sitting out a night was supposed to light a fire under Travis Konecny, but it seemed to inspire Joel Farabee, as well.

Farabee had the first hat trick of his career as the Flyers took a 3-1 lead late in the second period.

He scored his first two goals with blasts from the top of either faceoff circle. His third came off a deflection from a blue-line shot by Phil Myers late in the second period.

Farabee, 20, joined Eric Lindros and Mike Richards as the only players in club history with three goals in a game before turning 21.

The Islanders tied it with two quick ones early in the third, including Mathew Barzal on a wide-open shot from the slot when Robert Hagg’s blast missed the net and rolled around the other side of the ice. Justin Braun was unable to keep it in and Anders Lee found Barzal.

Konecny had one shot on goal and hit the post with another attempt in nearly 16 minutes of play. The Flyers killed 5 of 6 power plays, which also was gigantic.

Brian Elliott made 33 saves to improve to 3-0 backing up Carter Hart. James van Riemsdyk also had a big night as the other winger opposite Farabee on a line centered by Scott Laughton.

Van Riemsdyk has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) to move ahead of Jake Voracek for the team scoring lead. He made a couple of key defensive plays and hustled to nullify an icing before Farabee’s first goal. The Islanders were irate with the non-call. It doesn’t make up for Leon Stickle, but it helped.

Laughton did not have a point but was a plus-3 on the night. He also drew the high-sticking penalty on Barzal that Hayes converted to win the game.

The Flyers stay at home for the next week, hosting Boston on Wednesday and Friday before a trip to Washington.