Jared Spurgeon scores twice as Wild edges Ducks 3-2

Ten and counting.

The Wild's franchise-record win streak on home ice reached double digits Wednesday after the team outlasted the Ducks 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center to sweep the two-game set against its West Division rivals.

Next up is another home game Thursday against St. Louis.

The 10-game run is the longest home win streak in the NHL this season.

Rookie Nico Sturm broke a 2-2 tie in the second period, captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, and defenseman Ryan Suter hit 600 career points after assisting on both of Spurgeon's goals.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 28 saves to sit 6-0 at home this season.

Playing without Zach Parise, who was placed in the NHL's COVID protocols before the game, the Wild opened the scoring on a Spurgeon deflection 7 minutes, 46 seconds into the first period.

But the Ducks tied it on the very next shift, a shot from Derek Grant at 8:10 that slid five-hole on Talbot.

With eight seconds to go in the first, Spurgeon reclaimed the lead for the Wild on the power play with another tip off a Suter shot.

After a 26-game goalless skid that dated back to last season, Spurgeon now has three goals in his last five games and the Wild power play has converted in back-to-back contests for just the second time this season. Overall, the power play went 1-for-3 while Anaheim was 0-for-1.

Both teams, however, were back to Square 1 just 22 seconds into the second period after a redirect in front by Max Comtois made it 2-2.

But a smart hustle play by Sturm put the Wild up for good.

He split the Anaheim defense to chase after a puck that was rolling to goalie Ryan Miller and when Miller bobbled the puck, Sturm was all alone in front of the net to bury the puck behind Miller at 7:01 of the second.

Miller finished with 23 saves.