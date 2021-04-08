How the Devils plan to move forward without Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri

The Devils took to the ice Thursday in Buffalo, New York, without the two longest-tenured members of the team. The young Devils ended a difficult 24-hour stretch with a 6-3 victory against the last-place Sabres.

Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri were both traded Wednesday in a deal that sent them to the New York Islanders. Now, the Devils are left to press on without two players among the best at their roles in team history.

"Yesterday was a tough day," coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "We lost two good players, but more important, two guys that were great with our young guys and were all about how you prepare, how you practice, how you play."

Ruff said he has spoken to specific players on the team about losing both Zajac and Palmieri. He noted that it would be something mentioned before Thursday's game, but hopes the young Devils can continue to build on the development they've had this season.

There will be changes to the lineup, of course. One major one that will be seen immediately is the shift of Jesper Boqvist to center, filling the role left behind by Zajac. Boqvist played at center in Binghamton, and Ruff expects to give him an opportunity at the role in game action for the first time Thursday.

"It's a position that I gave him a try at during the scrimmages and I think it's an area I'd like to look at," said Ruff.

Damon Severson the seasoned vet

With Zajac and Palmieri gone, Damon Severson becomes an elder statesman for the Devils at age 26. Severson is now the team's active leader in games played, assists and points.

"It obviously sucks the position we're in in the standings and the way the season has gone," said Severson. "And then there's the business side of things that come in to factor as well."

Both Zajac and Palmieri were set to be unrestricted free agents after this season, so parting ways with both now is experiencing now what could have been a reality in a matter of weeks.

"Both of those guys were awesome Devils," said Severson. "They wore the jersey with pride. They really cared about the organization. It's just unfortunate that we couldn't be in a better position in the standings and a better position as a team to keep those guys around and try to make a run."

Severson is the sole alternate captain on the team with the other two being traded Wednesday. As captain Nico Hischier still works to return from injury, Severson will be the sole leader on the ice right now. Severson was given the 'A' on his jersey earlier this season.

"It just means more shoes to fill, and someone has to fill them," said Severson. "I'm not expecting to act or be like Travis or Palms or Nico, but Nico's going to work his way back and be the captain here for a long time."

Severson spoke on how the leadership group would stick together, and now without Zajac and Palmieri involved, it will be a change for this team.

"Nico and I are going to have to do a good job, especially," said Severson. "And whoever else they decide to have as alternates for the rest of the season are going to have to step up as well. It's definitely something you can't take lightly with such a young team."

'They're going to leave a big hole'

Feb 20, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates the puck up ice against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at Prudential Center.

Whether it is their offensive production or overall leadership, Zajac and Palmieri leave a void in the Devils. Hischier is with the team in Buffalo, but will still not play while working back from a sinus fracture. Hischier credits his role with the team to growing underneath Zajac and Palmieri.

"It's never easy," said Hischier. "I think if you look at Palms and Travis, they've been a huge part of the New Jersey Devils organization for a long time. I'm not going to lie, they're going to leave a big hole."

Hischier hopes that his return comes soon as the Devils navigate the remainder of the schedule. Without two players that had an influence on the entire team, Hischier hopes that the rest of the Devils will put the tools learned from Zajac and Palmieri to use.

"After a trade like that, you have to look forward, stick even more together," said Hischier. "That's two players that will be missed here, but I guess that's a part of business. We'll just go out there and do our best and we wish them the best in Long Island."