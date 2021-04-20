Quick start lifts Stars to 5-2 win over Red Wings

This game appeared over early, and sure enough, the Red Wings never did mount much of a push-back.

Dallas, fighting for a playoff berth, struck quickly Tuesday and skated to a 5-2 victory over the Red Wings in the second game of this four-game series.

The Stars likely viewed this stretch as an opportunity to gobble some valuable points and so far, they're doing so, having won the first two games.

The Stars (19-14-12) scored three goals in the first period, then clamped down defensively the way they can, frustrating the Red Wings (16-25-7).

And as far as the Red Wings, team defense Tuesday wasn't exactly stellar. Too many blown coverages and breakdowns the first half of the game carried the Wings to the loss.

Dylan Larkin cut the lead to 4-2 after the Wings had pulled goaltender Thomas Greiss, Larkin's ninth goal (third in the last 20 games), at 16 minutes 13 seconds of the third period.

But the Stars cemented the outcome on Blake Comeau's empty-net goal.

Valtteri Filppula scored the other Wings goal, set up by Jakub Vrana on a 2-on-1 rush, as the Wings stretched their winless streak to three games (0-2-1).

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier allowed four goals on 12 shots, thanks mainly to the leaky defense, before being replaced by Greiss on Jamie Oleksiak's fourth Dallas goal at 3:36 of the second period.

Tanner Kero, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored first-period Dallas goals.

The Stars haven't lost in regulation in the last eight games (6-0-2) and have won four consecutive games.