Sharks hold on to beat Coyotes, end 8-game losing skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Sharks nearly let slip an early four-goal lead Monday night but regrouped just in time to end an eight-game losing streak.

The Sharks were up by four goals by the 3:19 mark of the second period before the Arizona Coyotes scored three unanswered to cut San Jose’s lead to one by the 2:02 mark of the third period.

But Alexander Barabanov, playing his first game with San Jose, scored what would be the winning goal with 8:43 left in regulation time as the Sharks beat the Coyotes 6-4 for their first victory since April 9.

Evander Kane scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the third period and added three assists in the win.

Noah Gregor, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who were playing their first home game of the season with fans inside SAP Center.

Josef Korenar did just enough to earn his first career NHL win, stopping 21 off 25 shots as the Sharks moved to within five points of the St. Louis Blues for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division.