Lightning shut out of NHL Awards

TAMPA, Fla. — They may claim a different trophy in the coming days, but on Tuesday night, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and defenseman Victor Hedman fell short of winning the top prizes at their positions.

The Lightning duo was shut out at this year’s NHL awards, announced during a 30-minute broadcast on NBCSN.

Vasilevskiy, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy awarded to the league’s top goaltender for the fourth straight season and the winner in 2019, placed second to Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury.

Hedman, the 2018 winner of the Norris Trophy awarded to the league’s top defenseman, placed third in voting behind winner Adam Fox of the Rangers and Cale Makar of the Avalanche.

Fleury won the Vezina, which is selected by a vote of the league’s 31 general managers, by just nine voting points over Vasilevskiy. Fleury received 14 first-place votes and Vasilevskiy had 12, which turned out to be the difference in the award’s 5-3-1 point system.

Fleury was named on 30 of the 31 ballots, but there were four general managers who did not place Vasilevskiy in their top three.

Vasilevskiy set career bests in goals-against average (2.21) and save percentage (.925) while becoming the first goaltender since Martin Brodeur to lead the league in wins a fourth straight season, going 31-10-1 with five shutouts over 42 games.

Fleury ranked third in the league in wins (26), goals-against average (1.98), save percentage (.928) and shutouts (6) in 36 games.

Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and the Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov rounded out the top-five vote-getters for the Vezina.

Vasilevskiy was selected a first-team all-star by a vote of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Hedman received second-team all-star honors.

Also, both Vasilevskiy and Hedman were voted the best at their respective positions by their peers in this year’s NHL Players Association players poll.

Fox, the second second-year player to win the Norris, was named on 99 of the 100 ballots filed by members of the PHWA (who submitted their top five selections) and received 40 first-place votes and 743 voting points in the 10-7-5-3-1 top-five point distribution format. Makar received 31 first-place votes and 655 total points.

Hedman was named on 73 of the 100 ballots and received 22 first-place votes and 433 points. Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton and Boston’s Charlie McAvoy rounded out the top five.

Fox ranked first among defensemen in assists (42), second in points (47), second in power-play assists (21), third in takeaways (38) and third in power-play points (23) through 55 games.

Hedman’s 45 points through 54 games ranked third among defensemen. He scored nine goals (seventh) and tallied 36 assists (fifth).

Up 1-0 on the Montreal Canadiens, the Lightning host Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.