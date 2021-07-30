Former UConn women’s star Stefanie Dolson persisted through roadblocks, stayed true to herself and now she’s an Olympic gold medalist.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Stefanie Dolson is a two-time national champion and collegiate All-American from her UConn days, a former No. 6 overall pick in the WNBA draft and a two-time All-Star, most recently with the Chicago Sky. So, to her, where does her newly acquired Olympic gold medal in 3x3 women’s basketball fall in her career resume?

“I’d say … it ranks at the top,” Dolson said over Zoom Wednesday, hours after she and the rest of Team USA defeated the Russian Olympic Committee, 18-15, in the gold medal match of the sport’s Olympic debut.

Competing in the Olympics was always a dream for Dolson, a 6-foot-5 center from Port Jervis, N.Y., and eight-year WNBA vet, but it was far from a given. She’s always been a player who prides herself on doing the little things as opposed to putting up flashy stats or highlights, and she’s struggled at times throughout her career to stay in shape and healthy. Then, her 2020 featured one roadblock after another.

That just made her gold medal moment in Tokyo all the more special.

Dolson had been in the U.S. national team pool for the traditional 5x5 team well before the opportunity with 3x3 arose but recognized it’s “a very hard team to make, especially for me, who’s someone who does more of the little things,” she said in June. So she jumped at the opportunity to play for the U.S. in 3x3, and was named to its Olympic qualifying team in February 2020, prior to the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

Early on in the pandemic, Dolson’s entire family got COVID-19, and her mom was even hospitalized for four days. Leading into the WNBA “bubble” season in Bradenton, Fla., Dolson admitted she wasn’t in great shape coming off quarantine. That, combined with a nagging foot injury that hindered her most of the summer, left her unsatisfied with her play.

“Obviously I’m not super thrilled with my personal season,” Dolson told the Chicago Sun-Times in October. “It was extremely disappointing and frustrating for me to not be able to give more to my team.”

But Dolson wasn’t going to let her subpar performance carry over. With that disappointment fresh in her mind, she committed herself to transforming her body, ensuring she was the best version of herself so she could help the U.S. qualify for the Olympics and hopefully represent the USA on the international stage.

Over the WNBA offseason, Dolson worked out for three or four hours a day, watched her calorie intake and stopped drinking alcohol. In all, she lost 30 pounds, which she said “made playing basketball better, staying injury-free easier and my quickness better for 3-on-3.”

It was next-level determination, those close to Dolson say, they’d never seen from her.

“We would go out for pizza or dessert or anything, and she was so strict with her diet, with her training,” Dolson’s older sister, Courtney, said.

“Stefanie has always had a great amount of determination and work ethic,” her high school coach at Minisink Valley (N.Y.), Judy Mottola, added. “She was just determined to get herself to where she needed to be to be on that team.”

Despite not playing 3x3 year-around like other countries’ teams and having limited playing experience together, Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson qualified the U.S. for Tokyo in May. They were later officially tabbed Olympians in June, though Samuelson had to be replaced by Jackie Young last week after coming down with COVID-19.

That was just another hurdle Dolson was set on pushing through.

“All of those roadblocks made her even more determined to say, ‘I’m going to prove it to myself, to my WNBA team, to my Olympic team, to USA, that I’m worthy of making the team and we’re worthy of gold,’” Courtney said. “Overcoming all of those hurdles the last year and a half, two years, I think that was the biggest thing for her … In her entire life, I’ve never seen her want something so badly as to even just make the Olympics. Each step, she just got more and more focused and determined.”

With the world watching in Tokyo, Dolson thrived in a 3x3 setting, dominating the paint over smaller opponents, rebounding and finishing at the rim with ease and excelling at setting up her teammates to score with great screening and passing. And while she’s always been a defensive-minded player, being in better shape went a long way in helping her keep up with opposing teams’ quicker players and the fast-paced nature of the game.

“She doesn’t present like some fantastical elite basketball player,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “A lot of people don’t get her skills, and the skills that she has are basketball skills, they translate into winning. There’s things that she does that no other big man in America playing women’s basketball does, period.”

The atmosphere of the game suited her perfectly too: 3x3 games are intense and physical, but have a street-ball feel with music playing throughout the game and, typically, rowdy fans. On-site announcers in Tokyo were calling her by her longtime nickname, “Big Mama Stef.” One of the TV broadcasters Wednesday even quipped “stopping [Dolson] is like trying to drown a shark: It’s not going to happen.”

She gets it done on the court, but there are few WNBA players whose dance moves, fashion statements and otherwise infectious, fun-loving personality are more beloved by fans than Dolson’s.

“She has worked so hard and has dedicated her life to it and enjoyed the whole process,” Mottola said. “She brings some life to game, she’s a fan favorite, and that’s I think because she has so much joy out there on the court and off the court. It’s just wonderful to see someone who loves the game so much and enjoys playing it so much.”

“There was never one day when this kid walked into a gym where she wasn’t the most impactful player,” Auriemma added. “You can hear her when she walked in the building, you can hear her when she walked on the court, you can hear her when she was leaving the court. You felt her presence the minute she entered the arena. You could feel her presence on campus. There’s just something about her that was infectious and continues to be that. Every team that she’s ever been on benefits from that.”

Auriemma says if someone told you that Dolson circa junior year of high school would one day be an Olympian, “you’d be out of your mind.” Even closer to the present, Dolson admitted if someone had told her a year ago she’d be an Olympic gold medalist, she wouldn’t have believed it.

“With COVID and quarantine and then the bubble, there’s just been so many ups and downs in the last year,” Dolson said. “I didn’t know I could make it here and I didn’t know if we would even get this opportunity.”

But there she stood in that arena in Tokyo Wednesday, placing gold medals around her teammates’ necks after leading the team in scoring and rebounding in the gold medal game.

“For us to have the opportunity, then to succeed and win the gold, is just outstanding,” Dolson said.

Auriemma hopes that Dolson’s display on the Olympic stage will prompt people to have greater appreciation for her game, and how the little things can be the big things that make a difference between winning a championship or not. There’s also the possibility, in 2024 or beyond, that USA Basketball tabs her to return to the Olympic stage.

One thing is for sure, though: Dolson’s determination propelled her into Olympic history, and, perhaps, the trailblazers for another U.S. basketball dynasty.

“We don’t know what’s down the road, but we hope that we’ve started some type of dynasty with 3-on-3, and this is just the beginning,” Dolson said before raising a glass of champagne to the camera over Zoom. “And cheers to that.”