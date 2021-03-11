Gene Frenette: DeChambeau, Players power trio a must-see for lucky spectators

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — You’d never know The Players Championship was limited to 20% capacity Thursday when a 1 p.m. group of A-listers, immediately preceded by the trio of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed starting their round, arrived at the first tee.

Hundreds of masked spectators gathered at various points around the No. 1 tee box of The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, many 6-8 deep from behind, to eyeball another golf power trio.

The PGA Tour paired together three of the world’s top six players, two of whom happened to be the most recognizable bombers in defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and defending Masters champion Dustin Johnson. Joining them was rising star Collin Morikawa, already owner of a PGA Championship and World Golf Championship before 25, and among the game’s best iron players.

As they prepared to hit their first tee shots, DeChambeau said it felt a lot more like a “normal” golf tournament since it seemed like a large percentage of the Players spectators were gathered to watch the Tour’s biggest names.

“Some got real rowdy at times, but it’s great,” DeChambeau said.

Let’s face it, without Tiger Woods in the picture — and Phil Mickelson exiting the world top 100 rankings for the first time since the early days of the Clinton administration — the Tour is smart to team up a galaxy of stars at its crown jewel event.

Make no mistake, the Big Dipper at the moment is DeChambeau, whose body resembles an NFL safety, leads the Tour in driving distance at 323.5 yards, and evokes memories of Ben Hogan by donning Tam O’Shanter caps in competition.

But the important look, what really attracts spectators of all age groups to follow DeChambeau, is his raw power. Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he created a social media sensation by boldly sending a tee shot 370-plus yards over a lake at Bay Hill and directly at the par-5 sixth hole.

As his shot cleared the water, DeChambeau pumped his arms in exuberant celebration on Saturday, then had the audacity while tied for the lead on Sunday to pull off the feat again, making birdie in a tournament he eventually won by one shot.

It wasn’t Tiger winning a U.S. Open on a broken leg, but for marketing-conscious golf, it’s never a bad thing to have a creative muscle man who can draw a crowd.

As 10-year-old Jacksonville Beach spectator Hank Tagcagnassola, accompanied by 8-year-old friend Jay Huntley, succinctly described why they were following the DeChambeau group: “He’s just cool.”

Jeff Hermey, who witnessed DeChambeau’s prodigious final-round drive at Bay Hill, drove up from Orlando on Thursday just to see what golf’s next big attraction might do next.

“For me, it gets me hyped up,” Hermey said. “I want to watch Bryson clear the water on 18. I feel like the more a crowd he has, he’s more apt to push the limits because people like to see the big hitters.”

Unfortunately, the Stadium Course isn’t always the most accommodating place for aggressive drivers. Rory McIlroy tried to shorten his approach shot at No. 18 by twice playing it too close to the water, splashing his ball each time and taking a quadruple-bogey 8 en route to a 79.

But when golf’s big names and big hitters go for the high-risk, high-reward shots, even the failures are part of the allure. The possibility of a train wreck, especially on go-for-broke shots, is what fans want to see.

Ponte Vedra Beach resident John Mitsis, whose favorite golfer is Johnson, was intrigued by one possibility as he watched the Bryson-DJ-Morikawa group head up to the third green: “I want to see if Bryson drives No. 4, then we’re going fishing.”

For the love of Pete Dye! Who would try to drive a par-4, 394-yard hole, even if it’s downwind (which it was not Thursday), that has trouble with pine trees on the right and water surrounding the left side of that green?

But that is the appeal of Bryson, the possibility that he might try something none of his Tour brethren would dare consider. But on this diabolical Stadium Course, he knows he has to resist the urge more to win a long-drive contest.

“This course is about hitting to certain spots,” said Spieth, who shot 2-under-par 70. “It’s really more about second shots and distance control than length off the tee.”

On this day, DeChambeau, who added 40 pounds of muscle in the past two years and now appears a little lighter, opted to declaw himself when necessary. He pulled the driver out just nine times, including the par-5 9th where he sent his longest drive (329 yards) of the day into the water. At 18, where the big stick is a normal club selection for many players, DeChambeau probably disappointed a lot of fans by going conservative with a 4-iron.

“The golf course will always tell me what I need to do,” DeChambeau said. “I listen a lot to the golf course. It’s a game-time decision with the wind, most of the time.”

But he also took a page out of the Woods playbook with that club selection, saying: “I saw Tiger hit iron off the tee a couple years ago off 18. I followed what he’s doing.”

On a hole where a dozen players made double bogey or worse, it turned out to be a smart play. DeChambeau still hit it 258 yards up the right side of the fairway, followed by a 208-yard approach shot to the green with an 8-iron, leading to a two-putt par and a first-round 69, good for a sixth-place tie.

Johnson (73) and Morikawa (71) had up-and-down days, but for spectators simply glad to be watching The Players after last year’s cancellation, following them and DeChambeau was must-see entertainment.

“I think what Bryson is doing for the game makes him a trailblazer,” said Ponte Vedra Beach resident Marcus Decarvalho, whose 10-year-old son, Rafa, is an accomplished junior golfer. “Changing his body, changing his swing. Just seeing a young player develop his body and take his game to the next level is cool to watch.

“Bryson is looking to be the best player that ever played and Tiger had that same mentality. That sets the elite of the elite apart.”

For those lucky enough to have Players tickets, DeChambeau, Johnson and Morikawa will tee it up again Friday at 7:40 a.m.

If the crowd following them is any indication, it’s worth the early wakeup call.