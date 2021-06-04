Memorial Tournament Round 2 wrapup: Who’s hot, who’s not, who said what, key numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A look at who's up and who's down after a long Friday at the Memorial:

Short attention span synopsis

It was former Memorial champions day on a long Friday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Because of rain on Thursday, resumption of the first round started at 7:55 a.m. and play continued until 8:44 p.m. That made for an extremely long wait for golfers who finished their first round Thursday and hardly a break at all for many of those who didn't. First-round leader Collin Morikawa didn't tee off until about 5:30 p.m. and finished only 12 holes. Atop the leaderboard are the last two Memorial winners. Patrick Cantlay, who won two years ago, birdied the last three of his 33 holes on Friday to shoot a 67 at 8-under. Defending champion Jon Rahm had a stretch of four straight birdies on his front nine and was 5-under for the day through 13 holes and also is 8-under for the tournament.

Hole of the day

The No. 1 hole has historically been middle of the pack in terms of difficulty during the Memorial. In the second round Friday, the renovated hole played considerably tougher. Only eight golfers made birdie on the hole. Thirty-two made bogey or worse. The reconfigured green complex was moved back 17 yards as part of the course changes.

Local report

Jason Day's withdrawal early Thursday left Columbus' Bo Hoag the only local player in the field. Hoag shot a 68 on Thursday. It looked like Friday might be a disappointment for him when he went the first 15 holes without a birdie to go with three bogeys. But the former Ohio State Buckeye birdied two of the last three holes for a 1-over 73 and is tied for 15th.

Trending up

Jordan Spieth looked like he'd miss the cut when he posted a 4-over 76 in the completion of his first round. But he regrouped with a 68 to get himself on the projected cut line of 2-over. Adam Scott's eagle on No. 15 helped him to a second-round 68 after he shot 74 in the first round.

Trending down

Marc Leishman shot a 75 in the second round after opening with a 69. Adam Long, who shot a first-round 69, was 5-over through 14 holes when play was suspended.

Weather report

It didn't rain, but it wouldn't be the Memorial without some impact from the weather. After rain forced suspension of play Thursday, players were supposed to start at 7:30 a.m. Friday. But fog forced a 25-minute delay. After that, conditions were close to picture-perfect. It was a little warm and sticky in the afternoon, but by Memorial standards, it felt like San Diego.

Quotable

"Oh, they weren't taunts at all. It was flattering," Bryson DeChambeau on the numerous "Let's go, Brooksie" catcalls he heard during the round. It's a reference to a video that went viral in which Brooks Koepka didn't hide his disdain for DeChambeau.

Numbers for dummies

2 — Eagles by Xinjun Zhang. He got a 3 on the par-5 7th hole, which isn't that uncommon. But he also had the only eagle on a non-par-5 when he sank a 198-yard shot from the fairway on No. 17. Zhang shot a 68 and is at 3-under.

8 — The dreaded snowman was an ugly mark on an otherwise solid round for Chris Kirk. He triple-bogeyed the 15th hole by hitting into rough, bunker, rough and then water. Kirk finished with a second-round 74.