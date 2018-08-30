Sports columnist Luke DeCock is not going anywhere

Charter boat captain Matt Wirt posted a Facebook video showing what happened after he responded to a radio check from a US warship that set up a flyby by an F-18 fighter jet off the coast of Wilmington NC.
The newest brewery in Rock Hill, SC – Dust Off Brewing Company, co-owned by Joshua Williams and David Grassi – is set to open Sept. 21. The brewery will host food trucks and will be kid and dog-friendly.
South Pointe’s High School Principal Marty Conner addressed recent parent and student concerns during an open house on Aug. 28 and said the Rock Hill, South Carolina school is moving toward student growth.
Former 17-year NFL veteran Ted Washington is coaching the defensive line for Indian Land High School’s football team. Hear from Washington and two of his d-linemen, Cornelius Barber and Tahj Knight, about his coaching style.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley breaks down how the Gamecocks wrapped up camp, how excited he is to get back on the field for USC's opener against Coastal Carolina and what fans can expect from the new up-tempo offense.
South Carolina football's T.J. Brunson, the team's starting middle linebacker and leader on defense, talks about what the Gamecocks are expecting against Coastal Carolina and what it means to start the season at Williams-Brice Stadium.
