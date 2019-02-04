Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 14

A reasonably quiet week, and at this point in the season we have a pretty good idea of how good these teams actually are, so not a ton of movement. Could even have left Michigan and Michigan State where they were, but they’re still clearly part of the eight teams that have separated themselves from the field. (That was nine, but Kansas isn’t the same team without Udoka Azubuike.)
Iowa State and Baylor enter while Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland exit, and we’ll give a nod to Lipscomb instead of Washington, Florida State or Cincinnati in the last spot. (Lipscomb’s four losses: at Louisville, at Clemson, at Belmont and vs. Belmont. Best wins: at SMU, at TCU and at Liberty) Don’t be surprised if both Wofford and Lipscomb are both single-digit seeds as autobids (or at-larges if they lose their respective tournaments, if the committee is paying attention) on Selection Sunday.
THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS
Week 1 (Preseason) Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 Week 11 Week 12 Week 13
MY TOP 25
1. Tennessee (Last week: 1)
2. Duke (2)
3. Virginia (3)
4. Gonzaga (6)
5. North Carolina (7)
6. Kentucky (8)
7. Michigan State (5)
8. Michigan (4)
9. Nevada (9)
10. Marquette (10)
11. Houston (12)
12. Kansas (11)
13. Virginia Tech (13)
14. Villanova (14)
15. Purdue (15)
16. Wisconsin (19)
17. Iowa State (NR)
18. Texas Tech (20)
19. Iowa (22)
20. Louisville (18)
21. Auburn (25)
22. Baylor (NR)
23. Buffalo (17)
24. Wofford (24)
25. Lipscomb (NR)
OUT Oklahoma (16), LSU (21), Maryland (23)
