Megan Rapinoe criticizes ‘Send her back’ chant and Trump during Charlotte appearance

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe ripped President Donald Trump and his supporters in an interview with The Charlotte Observer on Saturday for the “Send her back!” chant that broke out at his rally Wednesday night in Greenville, N.C.

“I think we’re one step away from just saying a racial slur on national television, from the president of the United States,” Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe was making an appearance in Charlotte as part of the festivities surrounding the International Champions Cup soccer game at Bank of America Stadium. She called the “Send her back!” chant “sad and disgusting and despicable” during the Observer interview.

The chant was directed by Trump’s supporters at the rally toward Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Somalian refugee whom Trump has frequently criticized.

“At every step it’s shocking,” Rapinoe said, “and I hope people don’t stop being shocked by it all, because it’s truly the worst of the worst. She (Omar) should be celebrated if anything. To come here and be in Congress — to be the woman that she is, to be the leader that she is, to bring that different voice to the table — I think is something incredible. Something that we need in this country to be better.”

Trump had tweeted July 14 that Omar and three other Democratic minority congresswomen should “go back” to their countries. The other three congresswomen he referred to were born in the United States.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Rapinoe has blended social activism with world-class soccer for years. She was the tournament MVP for the U.S. women’s national soccer team during its recent women’s World Cup victory in France, and she was well aware of the “Send her back!” controversy and its racial overtones. But she didn’t realize the chants had occurred in North Carolina – about 230 miles east of Charlotte — until an Observer reporter mentioned the location of the rally Saturday.

Asked whether she thought Trump had crossed a line with his original “go back” tweet, Rapinoe said: “All the lines were crossed forever ago for Donald Trump, dating back to birtherism and the whole thing. But certainly, it’s shocking.”

Rapinoe also said she believed America’s diversity should be celebrated.

“I think this country was quite literally built on the backs of people who weren’t from here and were forced to come here in slavery,” Rapinoe said. “But just in a broader sense, the best thing about this country is the diversity in the country and everything that it brings, and the fact that we have welcomed people from all over to create what has become the United States of America.”

Rapinoe said she also hoped that the controversy would encourage more people to vote during the 2020 elections.

“If people aren’t motivated for 2020 now….” she said, trailing off.

When asked if she would eventually consider running for political office herself, the 34-year-old Rapinoe demurred.

“I don’t know if that’s for me,” she said. But she did leave the door cracked.

“I’ve been getting asked that question a lot, quite seriously even about next year,” Rapinoe said of possibly running for office. “I always say I’m so unqualified. And they say, ‘Well, there are no qualifications anymore.’”

