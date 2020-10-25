Columns & Blogs
Teddy Bridgewater was good for Panthers against Saints — but you can’t take that sack
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played one heck of a game Sunday against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.
But it wasn’t a triumphant return, because Bridgewater’s Panthers lost, 27-24, to New Orleans. And although Bridgewater did dozens of things right Sunday, he also did one thing he absolutely couldn’t do on Carolina’s last drive — taking a third-down sack that pushed Joey Slye’s game-tying field-goal attempt to 65 yards.
Bridgewater’s numbers were fantastic: 23-for-28 for 254 yards, with two touchdowns, no turnovers of any type and a 128.3 quarterback rating. He threw TD passes of 74 and 7 yards to DJ Moore, and he scrambled effectively. He even had a laugh on the final drive when after one scramble he took a seat for a second beside Drew Brees and Taysom Hill on the New Orleans bench.
But it wasn’t good enough. The Panthers dropped to 3-4 when they couldn’t score on that final drive and Bridgewater — who had managed to avoid New Orleans tacklers all afternoon — took one risk too many and went down instead of throwing the ball away. That would have allowed Slye to try a 57-yard field-goal attempt. Instead, his 65-yarder was down the middle but short by maybe a yard, falling inches below the crossbar.
“Obviously, that sack was a fatal blow there,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. “We can’t take a sack there, no matter who it is. ... We shouldn’t have even been back there.”
Bridgewater said the Panthers had the “perfect play call” and “probably would have scored a touchdown” if he could have thrown the ball but that the Saints had “schemed up that protection” and that he didn’t have time to throw the ball away.
▪ Should Rhule have instead gone for it on fourth-and-19 from the New Orleans’ 47 after the Bridgewater sack? I know Fox Sports displayed a graphic then that said the chance of winning when trying the field goal was 2.3 percent and the chance of winning on the fourth-down conversion was 13 percent. Rhule said afterward he thought Slye had a better chance of making that than Carolina did of making a fourth-and-19.
Having seen Slye’s leg for a long time, though, I don’t mind taking the shot at the 65-yarder in ideal indoor conditions. Slye hit a 66-yarder in practice to get the Panthers job in the first place. “He’s made it from there,” Rhule said, referring to Slye’s distance work in practice.
▪ The worst tackling attempt Sunday? That was by New Orleans linebacker Craig Robertson. He had a shot at Moore near the goal line in tight space just short of end zone. And he totally whiffed. Runner-up: Troy Pride Jr. had an open-field miss on Alvin Kamara, which allowed Kamara to pick up a third-and-14.
▪ For as good as Panthers rookie defender Jeremy Chinn has been, he had a couple of tough moments Sunday. He was beaten for a 4-yard TD pass on the last play of the first half, and he was pancaked onto his back after a block by New Orleans tackle Andrus Peat on a screen pass in the third quarter.
▪ The most embarrassing stat for the Panthers defense has to be this: New Orleans was 12-for-14 on third-down conversions. The Panthers were 6-for-9 converting third downs themselves in a game that featured only one punt, by Carolina. “Third downs killed us,” Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson said. “And if you don’t win on third down, it’s going to be a long game, and that’s what happened.”
