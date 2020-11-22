In a startling shutout, Burns and Panthers defense provide a vision of an ideal future

By the time Brian Burns got his final sack Sunday in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s shocking 20-0 shutout of Detroit, he was, as he would put it later, “tired as hell.”

Fortunately for Burns, by then the Panthers had completely flummoxed Detroit with an inventive scheme and huge plays by a number of different defenders.

Said Burns: “They had no idea where we were coming from. ... We were sending guys from all over the place and they messed up their protection. A lot.”

The Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford kept getting fooled, as the Panthers lined up as if they were going to blitz on nearly every passing down and then often bailed out at the last minute.

Burns, meanwhile, was lining up all across the defensive line and sometimes at linebacker, too. Determined to stop No. 53, the Lions wanted to devote two blockers to him as often as they could, but were often unable to find him.

On that final sack, they didn’t account for him at all.

“They forgot to block me,” Burns said. “It was a freebie. Because I usually don’t get freebies, that was new to me.”

A week after Carolina got blown out, 46-23, by Tampa Bay in a loss coach Matt Rhule had called “completely unacceptable,” the Panthers (4-7) played their best defensive game of the season. In doing so, they provided a vision of what an ideal future would look like while starting five rookies on defense.

The numbers were starkly different from the week before. Tampa Bay had 544 total yards, 30 first downs and 46 points Nov. 15. Detroit had 185 total yards, 10 first downs and zero points Sunday.

Symbolically, that zero on the scoreboard — the seventh shutout the Panthers have foisted on an opponent in 26 seasons, and the first one in nearly five years — was especially important.

“It’s not easy to do in this league,” said Panthers safety Tre Boston, who led Carolina with eight tackles. “When you do it, it’s a blessing.”

The Carolina defense entered the game allowing a league-worst 55.3% third-down conversion rate. In this game, they gave up only 21.4%, as Detroit converted only 3 of 14 third-down attempts.

A lot of players contributed, but no one was flashier than Burns. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow had said recently that Burns — the second-year defensive end who has been Carolina’s best rusher all season and is near the NFL lead in QB pressures — wasn’t far from a three-sack game.

And he wasn’t far from it at all. Burns actually had a hand in three separate sacks Sunday, but he shared two of them, so his official sack tally was 2.0. He also broke up a third-down swing pass, nearly intercepting it.

Of Burns, Boston said: “On a lot of teams, he would just be the second guy who is up and coming. For this team, Brian Burns is our lead dog. It’s Year Two (for Burns) and he’s our lead dog... I have to remind people sometimes that this guy is in Year Two. I can only imagine him down the road.”

Detroit (4-6) doesn’t have a bad offense, although it’s fair to point out the Lions were missing two of their top three receivers and one of their top two running backs and that Stafford played with a wrap on the injured thumb of his throwing hand.

Still, Stafford was out there, and he was able to throw the ball, and the Lions averaged 25.2 points per game and had scored at least 20 points in all nine games this season. They were one of only five NFL teams who could say that.

But on the 10th try, the Lions got shut out — the first time since 2009 that Detroit had put up a “zero.” It was so bad for Detroit that many of the questions to Lions head coach Matt Patricia afterward were of the “Have you earned the right to keep coaching the Lions?” variety.

It was Carolina’s first defensive shutout since Dec. 13, 2015, when the Panthers stomped Atlanta, 38-0, on the way to the Super Bowl.

Rhule said last week’s gut punch from Tampa Bay was a “slow, methodical bleed,” as Tom Brady eviscerated a Panther team that lost its fifth game in a row. Following that game, Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson peeled the walls in a profanity-ridden outburst directed at his teammates.

Said Boston: “We looked in the mirror right after the game was done and saw who needs to be held accountable.”

This time, the Panthers, before 5,546 fans in a limited-capacity Bank of America Stadium, played about as well as they could and also had some of the type of luck any NFL team needs when pitching a shutout.

Such are the vagaries of the NFL at times, but it’s also important to point out that the Panthers did start those five rookies on defense — Bravvion Roy, Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos on the defensive line and Jeremy Chinn and Troy Pride Jr. in the secondary — and still pulled this off.

“Our defense was the tale of the day,” Rhule said. “Did a fantastic job getting to the quarterback, not allowing big plays and getting off the field on third down.”

And best of all, the Panthers did it with youth. A week after giving up 46 points, this was just one very good Sunday for a team that is still three games under .500. But if you squinted hard enough, and remembered what it felt like to dream, you might see the future way out there.

