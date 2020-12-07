Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 2

This was actually a fun ballot to sort through, because so many of the teams at the top played each other. It’s hard to hold a loss to Baylor against Illinois, or a loss to Villanova against Texas, which had a pretty, pretty, pretty good week otherwise. Generally speaking, the teams that lost in Week 1 are who we thought they were.

Other than Kentucky.

So, in short, I’m not going to hold Texas’ loss to Villanova against the Longhorns at the end of a week when Texas won the Maui/Asheville Invitational with nice wins over Indiana and North Carolina. there are now five teams in my top 10 that have a loss, and all of those losses were to another top-25 team. I’m OK with that.

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Iowa (5)

4. Kansas (6)

5. Villanova (7)

6. Texas (11)

7. Illinois (4)

8. Creighton (8)

9. Houston (12)

10. Texas Tech (12)

11. Michigan State (14)

12. Florida (15)

13. Duke (9)

14. Florida State (17)

15. West Virginia (13)

16. Wisconsin (3)

17. North Carolina (16)

18. Tennessee (19)

19. Virginia (20)

20. Arizona State (21)

21. Ohio State (22)

22. Louisville (23)

23. Michigan (24)

24. Richmond (25)

25. Virginia Tech (NR)

OUT Kentucky (18)