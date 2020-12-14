In hiring Jim Phillips, the ACC broke with 70 years of tradition. It was time.

With the selection of Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as the next ACC commissioner, the conference will be led by an outsider for the first time in its history. And after almost 70 years, it was probably time.

The Big Ten may have beaten the ACC to a television network of its own by several years, but the ACC will replace John Swofford with the person many in the Big Ten wanted to be their next commissioner, before that conference ended up going outside the family for NFL executive Kevin Warren. The ACC has yet to announce Phillips as the choice, but Phillips said at a meeting at Northwestern on Monday he was taking the job, two sources with direct knowledge told The News & Observer.

The ACC has gone outside the family here, too, a distinct and clear departure from past ACC practice. Phillips has stronger ties to half-member Notre Dame, where he worked for current Duke athletic director Kevin White, than he does the ACC in general. Time served in South Bend appears to be a prerequisite these days: White, N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham all spent time at Notre Dame at some point. The Irish infiltration of the ACC continues, just not in football, not beyond this season anyway.

There’s ample reason for wanting to go outside the league. It would be a little strong to say the ACC has been paralyzed by the differences in opinion and perspective between the legacy ACC schools — the Original Nine Minus Maryland — and the post-2005 newcomers from the Big East. It would not be too strong to say that divide has made routine decisions difficult, like settling on future ACC tournament sites. Even a consensus-builder like Swofford couldn’t close the gap.

Mending that schism — or at the very least, effectively managing it — should be easier for an outsider like Phillips, a Chicagoan with a degree from Illinois, than someone with strong roots in one faction or the other.

Still, even if it makes sense, it’s a little jarring to see a league that has placed a stronger premium on tradition than any other abandon almost 70 years of precedent. All four of Phillips’ predecessors had deep ties to the ACC. They either went to an ACC school or were an ACC athletic director — or in the case of the last two men to hold the job, Swofford and Gene Corrigan, both. Clemson president Jim Clements would absolutely have fit that mold.

In some ways, this is yet another offspring of expansion, the latest shift away from what once made the ACC the ACC and toward what the ACC has become. Just like the basketball tournament is bigger than it ever has been before, it’s not the same as what it was when it was smaller. The ACC continues to wrestle with the balance between what made it great and what it must become to remain great, as it will forever. The decision Phillips will have whether to leave the conference office in Greensboro or move to a more cosmopolitan market like Charlotte, Atlanta or Washington will epitomize that debate.

There will be many immediate challenges facing Phillips, starting with the financial and medical impact of COVID-19 on the ACC and continuing through the changing NCAA landscape, from a potential Power 5 breakaway to the liberalization of athlete rights. But the longest-term challenge he’ll face will be maximizing what the ACC can be without losing touch with what the ACC has been.

If there is any trepidation among the legacy schools about bringing in an outsider, Phillips at least has the basketball chops to fit in among his new peers. A former collegiate assistant coach, he was due to take a spin in the limelight as the chairman of the basketball committee for the 2022 NCAA tournament, one of many roles in NCAA governance that made him an attractive candidate for the presidents making this decision, even if his lack of ACC ties kept him off the radar like some others.

And then there’s the Great Gold Whale. Notre Dame has taken every opportunity ahead of Saturday’s ACC title game against Clemson — that rare first in Irish football history — to reiterate how this is a one-year deal, a COVID accommodation, but it’s also been a bonanza for both Notre Dame and the ACC. Phillips may have the Irish connections and political capital to make this temporary shotgun marriage permanent, and that may be the lever the ACC needs to wedge more money out of ESPN. It may be the only lever the ACC has.

It’s a hire that makes sense, and also explains why more public contenders like Clements and ESPN executive Burke Magnus withdrew their names and secured lucrative new deals at their current places of employment earlier this month.

Swofford’s retirement will be a changing of the guard in more ways than one. For the first time in seven decades, the ACC appears poised to hand over the keys to someone from the outside. It’s the end of an epoch. It’s the official beginning of a new and very different one.