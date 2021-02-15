Hurricanes could make Paquette trade because these pieces fell into place

Carolina Hurricanes’ Cedric Paquette (18) brings the puck up the ice to challenge Columbus Blue Jackets’ Dean Kukan (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Cedric Paquette exchanged shoves with Andrew Peeke and Nick Foligno at the second-period buzzer, and earlier in that period leveled Seth Jones with a hit along the boards, which is to say he did in his Carolina Hurricanes debut exactly what they wanted from him.

A little grit. A little feistiness. A little more depth at center.

He certainly fills a need, but that the Hurricanes felt they could give up a skilled winger like Ryan Dzingel for a bottom-six center Saturday says more about other players on the team than it does Dzingel or Paquette. The big names, the Hurricanes’ stars, were a given. It’s some of the pieces around them that have fallen into place.

That was apparent in Monday’s 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, in which the Hurricanes recovered from a disastrous start and a disallowed goal to continue their hot start to the season. Jordan Staal continued his renaissance, Brock McGinn continued to score and Teuvo Tervainen finally got going, exceeding his production to date in the final two periods alone.

The acquisition of Paquette helps push the Hurricanes ahead of where they were last season, the kind of player they could have used in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, a Stanley Cup winner who may not put up a bunch of points but doesn’t back down, either. But his arrival is not the only thing that falls into that category. Vincent Trocheck’s dynamic start and Staal’s resurgence have made them better in leaps and bounds.

With Trocheck playing like a legitimate top-six center and Staal’s hands looking 10 years younger — playing nine games in nine months couldn’t have hurt — there’s manifest improvement without any changes to the roster.

Martin Necas may not be the No. 1 center the Hurricanes thought they were getting when they drafted him, but he’s found a niche as a clever winger with skill and speed. Add in Nino Niederreiter scoring again and McGinn scoring, period, and all of that helped make Dzingel expendable, allowing the Hurricanes to deal from strength to address weakness, clearing a little cap space in the process.

That’s all despite the COVID pause, despite slow starts from Teravainen and Jesper Fast, despite the injury to Petr Mrazek when he was in one of the hottest stretches of his entire career.

“We know we have the depth in this locker room that anyone who comes into our lineup is going to play our system and do a good job at it,” McGinn said. “We have confidence in this group right now to continue playing our game, no matter who’s in the lineup.”

If Teravainen is rolling now, look out. He was denied on a point-blank chance early, had a goal wiped out on replay review when Warren Foegele was offsides 45 seconds earlier — Foegele wasn’t even on the ice when Teravainen scored! — and rose above it all to post a goal and two assists in the second period alone, going from three points to six points in less than 18 minutes and to seven before it was over.

The Hurricanes haven’t always had the easiest time of it — in Dallas on Saturday, they led with 40 seconds to play and needed a shootout to get both points; Columbus’ two early goals Monday were embarrassingly easy — but they continue to salt away points in the standings in a season where a bad start would be exponentially more damaging.

And now, after playing nine of their first 12 on the road — not exactly the team-building experience it usually is with everyone in solitary confinement in their rooms — they get to stay home and play a few. Monday was the first of five straight at PNC Arena, where they have yet to lose this season.

The Hurricanes dug themselves a hole with defensive indifference and worked their way out with offensive flair. Staal scored twice, McGinn scored twice, Niederreiter scored, Teravainen got going and Paquette wasn’t on the scoresheet but let his presence be known in other ways. They have won three in a row. It’s how it’s all supposed to work.