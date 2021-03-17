App State took the stairs to the NCAA tournament and sees a young Gonzaga in the mirror

Appalachian State’s Donovan Gregory slams the ball home to punctuate the Mountaineers’ 80-73 victory over Georgia State on March 8, 2021, in the final of the Sun Belt conference tournament in Pensacola, Fla. The win earned App State its first NCAA tournament berth since 2000. Courtesy of Sun Belt Conference

To understand how rare it has been for Appalachian State to qualify for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, let’s start with a simple fact.

This is the 102nd year of App State basketball. The Mountaineers have made the NCAA tournament three times — in 1979, in 2000 and now in 2021. That’s it.

“So it was 21 years since Bobby Cremins had a team at App that made it in ‘79, and then there was my team in 2000,” former App State coach Buzz Peterson mused when we spoke this week. “Then it took 21 more years until Dustin Kerns and the current team made it there. I guess 21 is a magic number in the mountains.”

By that logic, watch out for App State in 2042.

But Kerns — whose 16th-seeded team opens the tournament Thursday at 8:40 p.m. (truTV) against fellow No. 16 seed Norfolk State in Bloomington, Ind. — wants all this to happen a lot quicker.

After inheriting an underachieving program that suffered through eight straight losing seasons from 2011-19, Kerns has led a basketball resurgence in Boone. The tough-minded, 41-year-old coach has a mantra called “Take the Stairs,” which is his way of saying that there are no shortcuts to winning.

“Taking the stairs is a mentality,” he said in a phone interview. “About 95% of people in the world, they see a stairwell and an elevator? They’re taking the elevator. Most people, if they’re trying to lose weight, are going to take a diet pill or some sort of supplement (instead of exercising and eating less). Instead of maybe going out and earning money, they’re going to try to go play the lottery…. The thing that we try to talk to our team about is that most people want it easy. ... And I’ve told them if we’re going to change the course of App State basketball, it’s not going to be easy. Winning is hard. So we’ve got to have a ‘take the stairs’ approach.”

Members of the Appalachian State men’s basketball team pose on March 8, 2021, after winning the Sun Belt conference championship and securing the team’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2000. Courtesy of Sun Belt Conference

Some of Kerns’ rules have been “a shock to the system” for his players, he admitted, including the one about taking up cellphones at mealtime and at around 11 p.m. at night on road trips so the players talk to each other and bond instead of always looking at their phones.

And on some Saturday mornings, the players must show up in a classroom and study winning programs, like Alabama football and (this next one has a tinge of irony) Gonzaga basketball.

“You can imagine,” Kerns said. “College kids, a Saturday morning and going to class? But we study why people in athletics are successful. We give them notebooks. They have to answer questions. It’s like going to class, but we study teams and individuals that they admire.”

A possible date with Gonzaga

After finishing in the middle of the pack in the Sun Belt Conference, App State (17-11) won four games in four days in the conference tournament in Pensacola, Fla., earlier this month. The Mountaineers beat Georgia State, 80-73, in a final punctuated by a just-after-the-buzzer, completely awesome dunk by Donovan Gregory, a Charlottean who is helping to fuel this run in Boone.

“When I first committed,” Gregory said, “a lot of people doubted my decision and questioned it. They were just wondering why I went here.”

They aren’t wondering anymore. Who would have thought we would see a day when App State made the NCAA tournament and Duke did not? Yet here we are.

App State’s reward for its win: That winnable “First Four” game Thursday night against Norfolk State. Win that — and a victory would be App State’s first ever in the NCAA tournament — and App State will have to play undefeated Gonzaga, the NCAA tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, on Saturday at 9:20 p.m.

Yes, the same Gonzaga that the Mountaineers have studied as one of their models of excellence on those Saturday mornings.

Appalachian State basketball coach Dustin Kerns places the school logo on an oversized ticket, signifying that the school has had its “ticket punched” to the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. It will be App State’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2000. Courtesy of Sun Belt Conference

So the Mountaineers have a lot of stairs to climb — 67 of them, in fact. The tournament seeding committee ranked them No. 68 out of the 68 teams in this tournament. Dead last. That’s why they must face the No. 1 overall team if they win Thursday night against Norfolk State (No. 67).

App State has long been known as a football school. A win over Gonzaga on Saturday would rank with the football team’s stunning road victory over then-No. 5 Michigan in the “Big House” in 2007 before 109,218 fans as the two biggest upsets in school history.

I spoke to Kerns two days before he knew Gonzaga would be App State’s opponent if the Mountaineers could win against Norfolk State. But he had been studying the Zags — the gold standard for all mid-major basketball programs — for a long time and trying to teach his players about Gonzaga, too.

“I help them understand because these kids don’t know — Gonzaga wasn’t good until 1998,” Kerns said, referring to the 1998-99 Gonzaga team that got to an NCAA regional final and began a streak of 22 straight NCAA tournament appearances. “And Spokane (Wash., where Gonzaga is located) is a cold, college town. Lots of snow. What are the similarities between Spokane and Boone? There’s a lot of them. The point I tried to make when we studied them is this: It started with one team.”

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves; App State first needs to win Thursday night to even get that chance to play Gonzaga.

App State’s team-first approach

The Mountaineers won the Sun Belt with a hodgepodge of old and new players. Former coach Jim Fox recruited some of them, like guard Justin Forrest, the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in App State history.

In 1992, Forrest’s father, James, fired in a crazy shot during a second-round NCAA tournament game that allowed Georgia Tech to edge Southern Cal in the final seconds — an iconic buzzer-beater that still gets replayed today. Now his son gets his own chance at a March memory.

“He has told me that you don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself,” Justin Forrest said of his father. “Just go out and play it like it’s any other game — confidently.”

Other players like tournament MVP Michael Almonacy, a graduate transfer guard who is attending his fourth college and scored 32 points in the Sun Belt championship game, were brought in by Kerns and his staff.

Appalachian State basketball players and coaches pose on campus after returning from the Sun Belt conference tournament with a trophy and their first NCAA tournament berth since 2000. Courtesy of Appalachian State

Almonacy got hot in the conference tournament, hitting a conference-record 20 threes over four days. But notwithstanding that performance, App State doesn’t have a signature star. No player averages even 15 points per game, but four (Almonacy, Forrest, Gregory and leading scorer Adrian Delph) average between 10.7 and 13.2.

App State’s run to the conference tourney was extremely unlikely. In the regular-season Sun Belt standings, the Mountaineers tied for the seventh-best record among 12 teams. They also went 1-6 over their final seven games going into the conference tournament.

But then came the sort of streak every player dreams of while putting up shots in a deserted gym: Wins against Little Rock, top-seeded Texas State (in overtime), Coastal Carolina (in OT, again) and Georgia State. Suddenly, the Mountaineers were celebrating and preparing for a trip to Indiana, where the entire NCAA tournament will be held in this COVID-centric season.

A first NCAA tourney win?

Gregory, who played at Charlotte’s Carmel Christian, won back-to-back state titles in high school. “But at this level, that doesn’t compare,” Gregory said. “I’ve relived (App State’s tournament run) probably 100 times. It’s just a completely different feeling. It’s unreal.”

After his poster-worthy dunk, Gregory put out his arms like he was an airplane and started running around the court. At the same time, streamers burst from the ceiling, collecting as they fell on his outstretched arms. CBS has been showing that highlight as part of its pre-tournament promotion.

Appalachian State’s Donovan Gregory slams the ball home to punctuate the Mountaineers’ 80-73 victory over Georgia State on March 8, 2021, in the final of the Sun Belt conference tournament in Pensacola, Fla. The win earned App State its first NCAA tournament berth since 2000. Courtesy of Sun Belt Conference

There have been a number of moments like that recently, although COVID-19 restrictions have limited pep rallies and the like at the Boone campus. App State has always played in a one-bid league, and most of the current students and players weren’t born the last time the Mountaineers made the tournament.

“There are 12 dogs in the Sun Belt fighting for one bone,” Kerns said. “And to be the one dog that gets it — that’s very rewarding.”

In 1979, the year Magic Johnson and Larry Bird met in a classic NCAA final, Cremins’ App State tournament team lost the Mountaineers’ first-ever NCAA tournament game to LSU, 71-57.

Peterson’s App State team in 2000 was a No. 14 seed and was quickly dispatched by No. 3 Ohio State, 87-61, in a first-round game that was never close.

Peterson would later employ Kerns, who was a graduate assistant coach for him at Tennessee for a season in 2003-04.

“Dustin was quiet,” Peterson said. “Young. Alert. Paid attention. Took notes. You tell him to be somewhere at 10 o’clock and he showed up at 9 o’clock. I knew he’d be a good head coach.”

After assistant-coaching stints at Santa Clara and Wofford, Kerns’ first head job came at Presbyterian. He had two impressive years with the Blue Hose, which led to being hired at App State in 2019. His first team there went 18-15, App State’s first winning record in nine years. This is his second team.

“I think ‘Take the stairs’ also fits me,” Kerns said. “In the coaching world, I took the stairs. I didn’t play at North Carolina for Dean Smith. That didn’t scoot me to third base. I had to start at the bottom and work my way up.”

When Kerns got the App State job, he told the current players that he wasn’t planning on bringing in all new guys but they were also going to have to work harder if they planned to stick around.

“And you know what?” Kerns said. “Some guys fall off the bus, which is fine. Mediocre people don’t like high achievers, and high achievers don’t like mediocre people. That’s part of taking over a program that had eight straight losing seasons. But I think that we stayed consistent with our messaging. We stayed consistent with our process daily.”

And, suddenly, here the Mountaineers are, ready for their rare March close-up — and trying to make sure it won’t be 21 years until the next one.