In the wake of a school shooting, two NC high schools fight over a football forfeit

Leesville Road’s Cam Todd (52) and the Leesville Road Pride run onto the field before their game with Panther Creek. The Leesville Pride and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in a non-conference football game in Raleigh, N.C. on August 27, 2021.

It’s some measure of where we are as a country in 2021 that we’re going to have to figure out the best way to handle football scheduling in the wake of school shootings.

That’s quite a sentence to type.

It’s a real problem, though. The inability of Leesville Road and New Hanover to reschedule their game in Raleigh last Thursday, three days after a student shot and wounded another student on campus at New Hanover, left a school still reeling from the shock of that incident with a forfeit loss on its record.

That’s not right.

New Hanover didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday and was unwilling to play Thursday as originally scheduled. Leesville Road said it couldn’t host Friday because of Labor Day staffing issues; it also offered to travel to Wilmington on Friday but New Hanover said it had the same issues. Once the game was off, things got sticky.

A no-contest would not have counted against either team’s record, and let both teams find other opponents on other days, but Leesville Road insisted on the forfeit, if not the $2,500 penalty payment in the contract. It said in a statement that it needed the forfeit win for potential playoff qualification, even though it has an open date on its schedule Sept. 24.

“We consulted with the NCHSAA, and officials confirmed that we were within the regulations to accept a forfeit,” the Leesville Road statement read. “We felt it was necessary to do so. Without the forfeit, we would only have been able to play a 9-game season. Without playing the originally scheduled 10-game season, our opportunity to qualify for the playoffs or be seeded appropriately could have been impacted.”

While Leesville Road was within its rights to insist on the forfeit, the decision to put a relatively minor variable in playoff seeding and selection — starting this season, almost everything is determined by RPI anyway — over the best interests of everyone involved is clumsy at best and selfish at worst.

Cooler heads may yet prevail, but for the moment it’s an ugly resolution to an unfortunate situation, even if it was handled by the letter of the law.

Attempts to reach Leesville Road athletic director Jack Rogers, Wake County athletic director Deran Coe and New Hanover County athletic director Kelly Lewis were not immediately successful.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

New Hanover, meanwhile, wanted the NCHSAA to either enforce a no contest or not count the forfeit against its record, a can of worms the NCHSAA was unwilling to open.

“The insensitivity shown by Leesville Road and supported by the NCHSAA is disheartening to say the least,” a Facebook post by New Hanover read.

New Hanover then turned around and played anyway, traveling to Myrtle Beach to play Carolina Forest on Friday and losing. That meant New Hanover took two losses in 24 hours, then had to cancel this week’s game against Wilson Fike because the forfeit counted as a game played and put New Hanover over the 10-game limit.

The system just isn’t set up for this. The forfeit/no contest rules and game-contract language are all designed to keep teams from dodging games they didn’t want to play, and ensure confidence in scheduling commitments. They’re not really designed to deal with tragedy. Nor does the NCHSAA have the interest or the administrative mechanisms to interfere.

“The NCHSAA had conversations with the administration at both schools and we encouraged the school, as we always do in these situations, to work things out between themselves,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. “While we are sympathetic to New Hanover in this situation, if the schools are not able to mutually agree to make the game a no-contest, then the terms stipulated in the contract must be followed.”

That’s often been the best way to handle these things in the past, and it usually works well. In almost all instances, high schools have handled the waves of last-second COVID postponements or hurricane disruptions with grace and patience. But changing times call for changing procedures, and taking a different approach or requiring new contract language to address tragic events on campus is something the NCHSAA’s board of directors may have to look at in the future.

That may not be anytime soon. With the NCHSAA under immediate political threat from the legislature for the most spurious of reasons — HB91, which would dissolve the NCHSAA, is scheduled for a vote in the State Senate on Wednesday — it’s not about to become suddenly proactive when it hasn’t been before.

As for Leesville Road, the school may have had its reasons for insisting on the contract as written but a little sympathy and compassion for a school still in shock would have gone a long way.

It’s a terrible thing to say, but the way things are going — the New Hanover shooting was one of two at North Carolina high schools on the same day — anybody could find themselves in the same awful position any day.