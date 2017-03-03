FIRST ON BUZZ: Sumter Democrat expected to enter 5th District race

The race to fill an open S.C. congressional seat could have its first Democratic candidate.
Archie Parnell, a senior advisor at Goldman Sachs from Sumter, is expected to announce his candidacy for the 5th District special election next Tuesday, sources said Friday.
Parnell confirmed to The State he is interested but said he is only “considering” running.
A York County Democratic Party email release on Thursday, however, said a candidate – matching Parnell’s credentials – would announce on Tuesday in downtown York. An S.C. Democratic Party release also mentioned an expected announcement.
Parnell is a political novice but has more than 36 years of business experience on three continents, including Asia and Europe, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Parnell would be the lone Democrat in the party’s primary for the seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, was promoted to become President Donald Trump’s budget director.
Meanwhile, seven Republicans have crowded into the GOP primary for a district thought to be safely red.
The last Democrat to challenge for the seat, former Vice President Joe Biden aide Fran Person, suffered a 20-point loss to Mulvaney last November. Democrats, however, hope their next 5th District candidate can harness a wave of anti-Trump energy to improve on that result.
Parnell is not politically active around Sumter but is extremely intelligent, said former Sumter Mayor Steve Creech, who lives across the street from Parnell.
Parnell went to high school in Sumter and has worked as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, as senior counsel for the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee and as a tax attorney for ExxonMobil.
“He’ll be the smartest candidate,” Creech said.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
