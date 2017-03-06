1 killed, another injured in Chester wreck

One person has died in a head-on collision off U.S. 21, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with S.C. Highway Patrol.
At about 1:25 p.m. on March 6, 59-year-old Randy Lee Greene of Catawba was driving north on U.S. 21 when a second driver traveling south on U.S. 21 drove left of the center line and hit Greene head on, Miller said.
The incident happened near Great Falls.
The second driver was driving a 2011 four-door sedan, was wearing a seat belt and became trapped in the car, Miller said. The driver was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the car, Miller said.
Greene, who was driving a 2002 truck pulling a trailer, was wearing his seat belt and was injured, but was not trapped in the car, Miller said. Greene was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center. No one else was in Greene’s truck. Greene's condition was not known.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver who died.
