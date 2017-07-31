Facebook post goes viral after woman reports flesh-eating bacteria in Myrtle Beach

A woman reportedly contracted a flesh-eating bacteria after putting her feet in water at Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by Marsha Barnes Beal.
Since the incident was reported on Facebook Sunday, the post has gone viral with over 37,000 shares.
However, most of the details have not been confirmed yet.
Mark Kruea, a spokesman for the city, said he is aware of the post but can’t confirm its validity.
“We have not had any complaints or reports yet,” he said.
A video in the post shows a woman on a stretcher in a Carolina Air Care helicopter. According to Beal’s post, her mother Bonita Fetterman was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday.
Beal also mentions in the post that Fetterman is currently in the intensive care unit. Hospital workers at UNC Medical Center have confirmed she is in the ICU, but declined to comment on her condition.
Tom Hughes, spokesman for the medical center, said her family requested to not have any information released.
Fetterman will reportedly be undergoing surgery to cut away the bacteria from her leg, Beal’s post says.
Robert Yanity, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said they cannot comment on the patient because of privacy issues.
As to claims that the disease was contracted in Myrtle Beach, Yanity said he is still waiting to hear back from agency water officials as to whether the case was reported, and if water quality testing is being investigated.
It is unknown where Fetterman was at the time she contracted the bacteria or what body of water she was in.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said Monday morning that he was still trying to determine where the sickened woman was staying.
