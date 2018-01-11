It’s a big new subdivision planned on a busy Lake Wylie intersection. Any questions?

It’s a big new subdivision planned on a busy Lake Wylie intersection. The companies behind it want to know if residents have any questions.
The Vista at Lake Wylie is planned for 169 homes at S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road. Developer MT Land, LLC and Marsh Realty are hosting a neighborhood informational meeting 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. It’s at the Bonterra Homes model lot in the Heron Cove subdivision, at 6755 Montgomery Road.
In an email invitation from engineering company R. Joe Harris & Associates to county leadership, Vice President Brandon Pridemore noted there won’t be a formal presentation, but instead an open question and answer, drop-in session.
“We are aware of the concerns of development for the area and have tried to alleviate that concern with the appropriate council member and staff in prior meetings, but felt it was in the best interest of our trying to rezone the property to hold a neighborhood meeting,” he wrote.
Project leaders contacted property owners within 500 feet of the Vista site, 54 in all, with invitations. The invitation encouraged anyone who can’t attend to email questions to info@rjoeharris.com.
The invitation also shows preliminary plans for 169 homes and an amenity area on the lakefront property, with two entrances, including one tying into a realigned 274 and Pole Branch intersection. Lots would be at least 100-feet wide, and 15,000 square feet. The entire site is almost 179 acres.
The property still needs rezoning to make the project happen. An attorney drafted and submitted a proposed development agreement to the county. Pridemore noted “a long history of rezoning efforts at much higher densities” for the site, and a willingness of project leaders to work with the community to minimize growth impacts.
In August, county planning staff recommended its planning commission deny a rezoning request despite the Vista project fitting the county’s stated vision for the area. Reason being, major road work in that area used in the required traffic impact analysis isn’t done yet. Including the signal and road relocation at 274 and Pole Branch. A intersection change at the convergence of S.C. 274, 557 and 49 – Three Points – was another.
Part of the work came from 2003 and 2011 Pennies for Progress votes, in which county residents decide whether to charge a cent sales tax for road improvements. Part came on the Pennies vote last November, which residents again approved. The county had concerns the Vista project would “further degrade” road conditions without the intersection improvements.
A development agreement could, though, state when work on the new homes is allowed in relation to those intersection projects being done.
The county planning commission voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning back in August, citing concerns it would be premature without the needed road work in place.
Construction bids for the $35 million 274 and Pole Branch improvements, including the intersection at the Vista site, should be opened in February. Construction should begin in April, projected to wrap up in 2020.
The S.C. 557 widening to five lanes from Kingsburry Road to S.C. 49, which comes up to the Three Points intersection, is one of five projects at the top of the latest Pennies list having carried over from the 2011 vote. The $25 million project is in right-of-way acquisition now. A completion date hasn’t been set.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
