Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Dec. 31

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Watch Night service, 10 p.m.-midnight at Chestnut with Cedar Grove AME Zion, Rehobeth AME Zion and Mount Hopewell Baptist churches. Rev. Tommy Cousar of Mount Hopewell will speak.
Mount Hebron AME Zion Church, Columbia Street, Chester: Tom Thumb wedding, noon Jan. 14. Donations requested for the children and youth ministries.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church, Hickory Grove: New Year’s Gospel Sing, 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
Pineville AME Zion, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Victory Night, 7 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Kelcy Steele of Varick AME Zion Church in New Haven, Conn. Theme Isaiah 54:17.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Combined worship, 10 a.m. Sunday.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Watch night service 10 p.m.-midnight Saturday.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: No Watch Night service. New Year’s worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Saturday Breakfast after the service. 125th anniversary service, Jan. 22.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: New Year’s Eve service, 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: New Year’s Day services, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday with Holy Communion at both. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Baby dedication, 11 a.m. Jan 8. Puerto Rico parent/student mandatory meeting, 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 10. Family Missions, Liberty Kids and youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Watch Night service, 11 p.m. Saturday with fellowship at 10 p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells: New Year’s Day service, 9 a.m. Sunday.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Night watch service, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Right Direction Baptist Church, Cestrain Square, Chester: The Anointed Women of God New Year’s Eve praise party, 6 p.m. Saturday. Free gifts.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Saturday.
Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Memorial service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Union Baptist Church, Ratchford Road, Filbert: Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be offered 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 22. For information, contact the church.
Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Annual family clothing giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon at the Masonic Temple on Crawford Road. Sponsored by the Minsters’ Wives/Widows, Deaconesses, Trustees’ Wives of Union and The Daughter of Light OES No. 151.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. with the Lord’s Supper. No evening activities. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Mary, Mother of God New Year’s Vigil, 5:30 p.m. (English) and 7:25 p.m (Vietnamese) Saturday. New Year’s Day Masses, regular Sunday schedule, Sunday. Family Bingo, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 15. A visiting priest, Jan. 7-8, will talk about “Food for the Poor,” a charity in Latin America. Faith Formation classes resume Jan. 8 and 11.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Men’s retreat, “Man, Be Better,” 9:30 am.-2 p.m. Jan. 7 with liturgy and lunch. Cost, $35. Winter film series, 7 p.m. Mondays Jan. 9-30. Preregistration required. Donations accepted. Retreat for Caregivers, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12 or Jan. 14. Cost is $40 with lunch include. Contact 803-327-2097 for information on programs.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Watch Night Service, 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks show after.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: New Year’s Day services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: New Year’s Day worship, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; children’s music ministry at 9:05 a.m. Godly Play and Sunday school at 9:25. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach Program, 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jan. 8.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Reformation class, 7 p.m. Thursday led by Don Horst. Hunger Outreach cooking and delivery, 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel soup kitchen opens Thursday. Donations accepted.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible Study on the Book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Epiphany Sunday, 11 a.m. Sunday.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: New Year’s Eve service, 6-8 p.m. Saturday. New Year’s Day worship, 10 a.m. Sunday (only service).
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Special Christmas services, 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. New Year’s Day service, 10:15 a.m. Sunday (only service).
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Combined New Year’s service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday night programs resume 6 p.m. Jan. 11.
