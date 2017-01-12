Carowinds looking to fill 4,000 temporary jobs ahead of 2017 season

Ready for a big stage and bright lights? Carowinds would like to hear from you.
The popular theme park is looking to fill more than 4,000 positions, ranging from entry level to supervisory, ahead of the 2017 season.
To see current jobs openings and submit an application, visit carowinds.jobs or stop by Carowinds’ employment office at 14523 Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte.
For questions about employment opportunities, call (704) 587-9006 or send an email to jobs@carowinds.com.
Auditions for Carowinds’ live shows will be held on Sat., Feb. 4, Sun., Feb. 5, and Sat., Feb. 11, with registration from 1-4 p.m.
The entertainment department is seeking both male and female comedic actors and variety performers. There are openings for skilled singers and dancers for children’s shows and night-time dance parties.
The park will debut this spring four vintage-themed thrill rides inside a county fair-themed portion of the park.
Also, there are spots open for individuals who are between 4-foot-5 and 5-foot-2 to portray costumed mascot characters.
All applicants must be at least 15 years old to apply.
Openings are available in the following departments: Admissions, aquatics, cash services, entertainment, food and beverage, games, guest services, human resources, maintenance, marketing, merchandise, park services, rides and safety/security.
Carowinds is a 398-acre amusement park, located adjacent to Interstate 77 on the border between North and South Carolina, in Charlotte and Fort Mill, respectively.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments