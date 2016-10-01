PHOTOS: BMX Supercross superstars compete in Rock Hill for world cup Saturday

Nicholas Long from the United States leads in a men's elite race at the BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill on Saturday.
Andre Sylvain of France races at the BMX Supercross World Cup at Rock Hill's BMX track on Saturday.
Rock Hill hosted the BMX Supercross World Cup on Saturday.
A special forces group from Fort Bragg parachuted into a field adjacent to Rock Hill's BMX Supercross Track on Saturday.
Brooke Crain from the United States, left, and Judy Baauw from the Netherlands race Saturday at the BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
BMX superstsars from around the world competed Saturday at the BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
BMX superstsars from around the world competed Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
Cyclists fly through the course at Rock Hill's BMX Supercross Track on Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup.
A special forces group from Fort Bragg parachuted into a field adjacent to Rock Hill's BMX Supercross Track on Saturday.
Cyclists fly through the course at Rock Hill's BMX Supercross Track on Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup.
Cyclists fly through the course at Rock Hill's BMX Supercross Track on Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup.
A cyclist competes Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
BMX superstsars from around the world competed Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
Connor Fields of Las Vegas cheers on a cyclist Saturday at the BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill. Fields won a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
BMX superstar Brooke Crain waves to the crowd before competing Saturday at the BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
More than 200 professional elite cyclists from more than 25 countries competed Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
A cyclist competes Saturday at the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill.
A cyclist takes a nap before the BMX Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill on Saturday.
