Rock Hill BMX event ‘brings people from around the world’

ROCK HILL – Rock Hill’s state-of-the-art BMX facility was what brought Canadian resident John Clarke and his son Jason, 12, to the states to enjoy one of their favorite spectator sports.
“It’s one of the nicest BMX tracks we’ve seen,” he said. “It brings people from around the world.”
Friday and Saturday, the 2016 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup was held at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Riverwalk. The event is part of a global series bringing more than 120 riders from around the world, including from Argentina, Great Britain, the United States and the Netherlands.
The Special Forces Group from Fort Bragg opened Saturday’s event with a skydiving demonstration, the American Flag in tow, as the National Anthem was sung.
The two-day event brought as many as 4,000 spectators to the track, estimated Laurie Helms, marketing director for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Jason Clarke competed in Saturday morning’s amateur BMX race before watching as the riders jumped the track’s hills and expertly took the track’s asphalt curves, all set to running commentary.
“It’s been fun,” he said.
Clarke said his son rides back home, but is used to a dirt track that isn’t all-weather friendly like the Olympic-caliber Rock Hill facility. He said the warmer weather was also a welcome benefit.
“It’s such a nice place to visit,” Clarke said.
The Clarkes will be back in Rock Hill for the 2017 BMX World Championships.
The track was also a hit with United States BMX rider Nicholas Long, who has 20-years’ experience.
“It doesn’t get better than this,” he said. “The whole town, everybody is super nice. It’s a good BMX community and everyone seems into it.”
Charlotte resident Thomas Abercrombie, 9, rides at Hornet's Nest BMX in Charlotte and placed second out of eight riders during Saturday’s amateur run.
“I focused on going fast,” he said. “It’s similar to dirt bikes.”
Thomas’ father Scott Abercrombie said having the facility in Rock Hill not only gives his son another place to ride, but brings an opportunity to see professionals at work.
“It’s great to see some of the best BMX racers in the world,” he said. “Compared to other facilities, this is top notch.”
Team Ecuador rider Andrea Escobar, who has been riding for seven years, said the cup is a chance to train on Rock Hill’s track ahead of next year’s World Championships.
“The track is very good,” she said. “I can go fast in rain or shine.”
The sport isn’t the typical night of football, but rather a unique experience in the area, said Rock Hill native Brittainy Swaringen, who came Saturday with her three children.
“It’s cool that Rock Hill has something like this,” she said.
Landyn, her five-year-old son, said he enjoyed watching the riders take to the track.
“I like to see them jump,” he said.
Here’s a summary of the event results. For complete results go to www.heraldonline.com
NOC
Men:
2016 Corben SHARRAH USA
2015 Maris STROMBERGS LAT
Women:
2016 Laura SMULDERS NED
2015 Mariana PAJON COL
Men:
1. Corben SHARRAH (USA)
2. Gonzalo MOLINA (ARG)
3. David GRAF (SUI)
Women:
1. Laura SMULDERS (NED)
2. Saya SAKAKIBARA (AUS)
3. Yaroslava BONDARENKO (RUS)
