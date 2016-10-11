Rock Hill Mayor Echols presented with lifetime achievement award from parks group

ROCK HILL, SC — During its 71st Annual Conference, the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association (SCRPA) presented Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols with its highest honor, the SCRPA Robert L. Reid Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame Award. The award recognizes lifetime achievement in the parks and recreation profession by an individual who actively promotes the profession through presentations, writings and service in the community, state and nation.
Echols was recognized for his leadership, vision and support for the construction and operation of facilities including Cherry Park (mid-1980’s), the Rock Hill Tennis Center (2005), Manchester Meadows (2006) and the more recent venues at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center at Riverwalk. All are used for non-structured and programmed activities, special events and tourism activities. In 2015, the City’s major sports facilities alone created over $21.5 million in direct economic impact.
Other contributions by Echols recognized with the award included his support for: the 2% local hospitality tax; the Rock Hill Parks Foundation; an awareness campaign, “The #1 Question: Is It Good for the Children?”; the Rock Hill Sports Commission and a $8.1 million local hospitality tax bond for improvements to aging sports tourism facilities. His support of Fountain Park and an upcoming indoor sports facility are helping with revitalization efforts in the Old Town area of Rock Hill.
