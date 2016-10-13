View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

Chester County, South Carolina deputies and court-appointed defense lawyers are investigating the case. One of the men was paroled Tuesday on his 16th try at freedom, but this time police did not oppose parole after finding the men were not in Chester where the killing happened.
Angelo Geter, Winthrop University's director of campus programming, performs several of his own lyrics ahead of the Carolinas Wordfest. Saturday's event in Charlotte features poetry, storytelling, readings and workshops.
The Rock Hill Police Department is one of only several agencies in South Carolina to train and equip its officers with naloxone, a life-saving antidote that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and help an overdose victim survive until paramedics arrive.
As Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Carolinas on Saturday, utilities crews around York, Chester and Lancaster counties worked to restore power outages and downed trees caused by gusty winds. The storm caused flooding in some areas, but did not deter Saturday afternoon plans for many.
York County Animal Control is honoring veterans through its Pets and Vets program, which allows area residents who have served in the military to adopt one pet each year without paying the adoption fee. The $77 fee covers vaccinations, and spaying and neutering. Veterans Danny and Melissa Reeves recently adopted two dogs and one cat through the program and share their story about the decision to adopt.
Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard 1222 EN Company (SAPPER Co.) based in Fort Mill, which specializes in engineering, have been training and getting ready for a possible deployment to the coast in support of any rescue and recovery mission that may be needed due to Hurricane Matthew, which is bearing down on the state.