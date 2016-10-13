View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

The S.C. Fair opened Wednesday at the state fairgrounds. Here's the view from the Skyglider ride, which carries riders from one end of the fair to the other.
Jane Moon Dail / jdail@thestate.com

Local

High winds, rain cause downed trees, flooding in York County

As Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Carolinas on Saturday, utilities crews around York, Chester and Lancaster counties worked to restore power outages and downed trees caused by gusty winds. The storm caused flooding in some areas, but did not deter Saturday afternoon plans for many.

Local

York County Animal Control waives adoption fees for veterans

York County Animal Control is honoring veterans through its Pets and Vets program, which allows area residents who have served in the military to adopt one pet each year without paying the adoption fee. The $77 fee covers vaccinations, and spaying and neutering. Veterans Danny and Melissa Reeves recently adopted two dogs and one cat through the program and share their story about the decision to adopt.

Editor's Choice Videos