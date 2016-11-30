As a York County deputy, would you be able to make split-second, life-and-death decisions?

1:40 SC Assistant Principal of the Year at Clover School District Pause

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

0:31 Scene of Rock Hill apartment fire that displaced 20 people

1:09 Officer Vinson interviewed after Scott shooting

1:55 Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

0:37 Convenience store video

1:52 Accused Lake Wylie killer makes first court appearance