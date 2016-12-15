Winthrop warns students, visitors of potential mumps exposure on campus

Anyone who either lived on or visited the Winthrop University campus between Dec. 8 and Wednesday may have been exposed to the mumps virus, officials say.
Administrators confirmed a case of the mumps “in connection to Winthrop University” in an email sent to students and faculty Wednesday evening.
Mumps is a contagious viral infection that may result in the swelling of salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area below the ear.
Other common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.
Symptoms usually appear about 16-18 days after infection, and most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.
To prevent the spread of the mumps virus, students and faculty are asked to wash their hands frequently, refrain from sharing food or utensils with others, and avoid close contact with those who are ill.
