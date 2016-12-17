Cast members of "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol," sing carols Friday during the play at the Rock Hill Community Theatre.
8-year-old Addison Werts, who plays "Belinda" in Rock Hill Community Theatre's "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol," sings during the play Friday.
Bryan Bradshaw, right, who plays "Bob Cratchit" and "Marley," makes a toast with Amy Bradshaw, who plays "Mrs. Cratchit" in Rock Hill Community Theatre's "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol."
Bryan Bradshaw plays the ghost of "Marley" Friday in the Rock Hill Community Theatre's "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol.”
Michael Devokaitis, who plays "Scrooge," says "humbug" during the Rock Hill Community Theatre's presentation of "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol" Friday.
Michael Devokaitis plays "Scrooge," in the Rock Hill Community Theatre's presentation of "Scrooge’s Christmas: A Christmas Carol" on Friday.
"Scrooge," played by Michael Devokaitis, cries during a scene of "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol" Friday.
A character in "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol," sings Friday at the Rock Hill Community Theatre play.
Nahari Suchanek, who plays "Peter Cratchit," sings with the cast of "Scrooge's Christmas" Friday at the Rock Hill Community Theatre.
The cast of "Scrooge's Christmas" sing carols Friday at the Rock Hill Community Theatre.
Before performing "Scrooge's Christmas," an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol," the cast entertains the crowd with carols.
Mike Van Luvender, right, and Michael Devokaitis perform in "Scrooge's Christmas: A Christmas Carol," Friday.
The Rock Hill Community Theatre performs "Scrooge's Christmas" Friday.
Actors perform a scene in "Scrooge's Christmas," an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol," Friday at the Rock Hill Community Theater.
