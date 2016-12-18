Friends remember his laugh, ambition: Winthrop alumnus dies in car accident over weekend

Johnathan Cruse’s Facebook feed is filled with memories of favorite songs, moments of laughter and cherished memories. It is clear he was loved by many.
Cruse, Winthrop University class of 2011, died over the weekend in a car accident, friends and family said. A passenger in Cruse’s car, Noelle Kannise Bradford of Sumter, also was killed in the accident.
Officials have not yet confirmed details of how the accident occurred.
For those who knew Cruse, a Sumter native, his accomplishments and the joy he brought others are what is important. His friends remember him as a positive light and a warm individual with a love of writing and music. They describe him as ambitious, humble and cheerful.
His niece, Shakerra Sheynise, is five months older than Cruse. She said they were raised like siblings and he was the “uncle-daddy” to his nieces and nephews.
“He was beautiful inside and out,” she said.
Sheynise describes Cruse as “intelligently country.”
“Although he had a great education he still used Sumter, S.C.’s favorite nickname for folks, ‘Boe,’ and loved his trap music,” she said. “He had such a humorous, sarcastic way about him. Though it was funny, he meant it.”
Friends remember laughing whenever they were with Cruse.
“He had the best sense of humor,” said Brittany Guilfoyle, a fellow journalism graduate. “He truly enjoyed and appreciated life.”
Cruse’s personality always stood out, said his friends.
“Johnathan was a character,” said fellow Winthrop graduate Jonathan McFadden. “He was genuine and always himself. He didn’t apologize for who he was.”
Anissa Cruse Choice, his sister, said he was loyal to his loved ones and enjoyed his work.
“He loved life and living life to the fullest,” she said. “He brought life to words. His thoughts were mind blowing and well beyond his years.”
Cruse, who earned a degree in journalism, accomplished his dream of working in New York, where he was an intern for VIBE Magazine.
“He was smart, brilliant and an awesome writer,” Choice said.
The 28-year-old later moved back to Charlotte and worked as a Search Marketing Specialist at Novant Health.
During his time at Winthrop, Cruse worked at the Roddey McMillan Record, Winthrop’s monthly multicultural student publication with fellow graduate Chelsea Mone’t Brown.
“To me, he was such a great mentor,” she said. “He was such a great spirit, a wise spirit. His positive energy could be felt as soon as he made his presence known.”
He was a mentor to many freshman, including Shani Aliah Evans, his friend from Crestwood High School.
“He always encouraged people to do their best,” she said. “He’s definitely going to be missed.”
Cruse also helped establish the Winthrop Association of Black Journalists, which aims to educate the community on the history of the National Association of Black Journalists and issues related to the journalism industry.
“He was indomitable and strong,” McFadden said. “He was full of promise and had so much ahead of him. I only pray that God gives his family and friends an overwhelming peace.”
The outpouring of love on Cruse’s social media page is a testament to the impact he had on many.
“I’ve never seen anyone get along with everybody else like he did,” Guilfoyle said. “He made my college experience better. I’m glad I knew him and that we were friends.”
Cruse had a soulmate in his longtime friend Samantha English.
“Your soulmate is not the person you marry or end up with,” she said. “It’s the person who pushes you and drives you the most and prepares you for what’s next in your life. He was indeed my soulmate and the best person I’ve ever met.”
