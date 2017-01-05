So how much did ChristmasVille make for Rock Hill?

A soggy weekend didn’t scare away many festival-goers at Rock Hill’s four-day ChristmasVille last month.
Nor did it stop them from spending money at local restaurants and hotels.
Rock Hill officials estimate that ChristmasVille created $2,629,398 in total economic impact. Officials determined the numbers after surveying 500 revelers -- online and in-person -- who attended the event.
Officials say there were approximately 75,000 visitorsto the holiday event, including 35,000 who turned out despite rainy weather to enjoy a downtown parade.
Only about one of every 10 visitors said they stayed at least one night in a hotel during Christmasville, but just over 80 percent said they had eaten at a local restaurant.
And while 46 percent said they traveled less than 10 miles to get to ChristmasVille, another 31 percent said they were in the car for 30 miles or longer.
Christmasville certainly brought people together: Just over 30 percent of people said they brought five or more friends or family to the event, while less than five percent of those surveyed went on their own.
Cathy Murphy, the city’s downtown development manager, said Rock Hill did well attracting out-of-towners through Google AdWorks and using social media, such as Facebook.
“It’s a huge family event,” Murphy said. “People will bring their children, or they’re coming from other family members, like their cousin or their sister. With all the children’s events that are going on, that’s a draw.”
Murphy said she would seriously consider a proposal to keep the nearly 100 downtown vendors open for at least two more hours each night to allow more shopping time for those coming from outside the city.
ChristmasVille will be entering its 12th year in 2017, a feat Murphy says is rarely achieved for community events.
“It’s probably one of the most successful ChristmasVilles we’ve had,” Murphy said.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Upcoming festivals and/or outdoor events in Rock Hill
▪ St. Patrick’s on Main: March 17
▪ Carolina Nationals BMX Race: March 31-April 2
▪ Come-See-Me: April 20-29
▪ Glencairn BloomFest: May 20
▪ Red, White and BOOM: July 3
▪ UCI BMX World Championships: July 25-30, 2017
▪ Oktoberfest: October 14
▪ Boo-HaHa: October 31
▪ Founders Holiday Ice Rink: November 17-January 18, 2018
▪ ChristmasVille: November 30-December 3
▪ Food Truck Fridays 2017-5/19, 6/16, 7/22, 8/18, 9/15, 10/20
▪ Old Town Amphitheater Concert Series: June and August (dates TBD)
4 Christmasville facts
▪ Close to two of every three attendees said they heard about the festival through some form of social media.
▪ Around 60 percent of those surveyed were between the ages of 30-49.
▪ Overnight guests will typically spend about $100 per day, while “day trippers” will spend about $34 each day.
▪ About 44 percent of those surveyed said they were Rock Hill residents.
Source: City of Rock Hill
