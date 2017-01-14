MLK’s message ‘love everybody, no matter color, race, who you are’ shared in York

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was center stage Saturday as cars, floats and dancers bearing his name paraded through streets in downtown York.
More than 53 years ago, the slain civil rights leader delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., to a cheering crowd of hundreds of thousands of supporters.
Saturday’s smaller crowd of paradegoers cheered and clapped as local lawmakers, beauty queens, dance squads, law enforcement officers, church leaders and NAACP members celebrated King’s life.
“This day is really very important to all people, to any race,” said Henry Neely, a U.S. Navy veteran. “King stood for goodness, kindness, and he wanted everybody to love everybody, no matter what color you are, no matter what race you are, no matter who you are.”
The parade is a chance for members of the community to come together, Neely said.
Among dozens of cars carrying local civil rights leaders and church leaders were a handful of alumni from Jefferson High School, an all-black school that graduated its last class in 1970.
A dance team with girls wearing gray-and-white tutus with “MLK” embroidered on their shirts wowed the crowd.
State Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, waved to paradegoers from his car and said events like the parade keep MLK’s dream alive.
“All of his work that dealt with civil rights are bringing about change not only here in what we call America, but across the world,” King said. “It’s always very important to reflect on where we have come from and where we are today, and how we still have work to do.”
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
Comments