Rock Hill shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

A Wednesday night shooting in south Rock Hill left one person dead and two others seriously injured, police say.
At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Blake Street, off Heckle Boulevard, according to a statement from Executive Officer Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Police and emergency personnel found two victims on Blake Street. One of the victims was found dead, police say, and one victim was treated for “apparent life threatening injuries” by emergency medical personnel and flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
A third victim was driven by private vehicle to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill by with apparent life-threatening injuries, police say. All three victims were males.
Late Wednesday, police had not identified a suspect or a motive.
