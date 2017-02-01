Lancaster County deputies searching for masked gunman in Kershaw robbery

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Kershaw convenience store on U.S. 601 Tuesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies responded after a masked gunman entered the Flat Creek Quick Stop at 3562 Gold Mine Highway and demanded money, with two employees inside the business, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office statement released Wednesday evening. The robber took cash from the register and left.
One of the employees followed. The robber pointed a gun at the employee and threatened to shoot, before running toward Gold Mine Highway.
No shots were fired and no one was injured.
A K-9 unit tracked the robber a short distance before losing the scent.
The robbery was video recorded.
The robber is described as a white male of average height and build, according to the sheriff’s statement. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a heavy green camoflage jacket and a solid green ski mask. The shirt under his open jacket has a logo over the left breast. He was wearing light-colored boots. His handgun is a black semi-automatic pistol.
Anyone with information about this case should call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372, or email www.sccrimestoppers.com.
