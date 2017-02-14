Chester Police Chief Tammy Levister resigns - was town’s first woman chief

1:42 Winthrop students: Rock Hill buses would make city more accessible Pause

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

1:10 Video: Winthrop's Mike Howland keeps Eagles men's basketball moving in the right direction

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

5:56 Surviving an active shooter situation using 'Run. Hide Fight.'