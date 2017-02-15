SLED confirms it’s investigating Clover police officer for misconduct

A Clover police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while being investigated by state authorities for misconduct in an incident at the York County Detention Center, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations into a Clover police officer, SLED spokesperson Thom Berry told The Herald Wednesday.
One man said he met with a SLED agent after he claims he was assaulted by a Clover police officer inside the jail last week, WSOC-TV has reported.
The man, identified as Antonio McCray, told WSOC that he was taken into custody last week because he had missed a court appearance.
McCray alleges that once he and the officer were inside the booking area, the two exchanged words, and the police officer grabbed McCray by his hoodie and slung him across the room, the station reported.
Clover Police Chief Randy Grice would not detail the nature of the allegations against the officer, WSOC reported.
Grice confirmed there is video from the jail, that the incident was reported from within law enforcement, and that the officer is on unpaid leave as SLED investigates, WSOC reported.
Grice was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
