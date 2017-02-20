Local

February 20, 2017 1:30 PM

Truck fire on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill snarls traffic

staff reports

ROCK HILL

Traffic is down from four lanes to to two on northbound Interstate 77 in Rock Hill after a truck fire, officials said.

The cab of a tractor-trailer caught fire, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department. Firefighters put the fire out but the equipment and debris have the highway down to two lanes, Simmons said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and firefighters kept it from moving to the container part of the trailer, Simmons said. No injuries were reported.

