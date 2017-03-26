Lenoir, N.C. man and son dead after fiery wreck on I-77 in Chester County

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker has identified a 53-year-old Lenoir, N.C., man and his 23-year-old son who died Saturday following a single vehicle crash on I-77 south.
Christopher Allen Gragg and his son Cody Allen Gragg died around noon after a motor home caught fire, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The father and son were identified by Tinker early Sunday.
The driver of a 2003 Freightliner veered left off the interstate into the median, hit a guardrail, drove down an embankment and caught fire near mile marker 68 in Chester County, Miller said.
The father and son were going to Georgia and transporting motorcycles, which Cody raced, Tinker said. A driver’s side front tire blew out on the motorhome, he said.
The driver was trapped in the motorhome and was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The passenger also died on the scene, Tinker said.
