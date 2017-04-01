PHOTOS: 2017 USA BMX National Series in Rock Hill

Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Kylee Niederberger gets an autograph from 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Alise Post as festivities kick off at the USA BMX Carolina nationals on Friday. .
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
The three-day event starts at noon on Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Festivities kick off at the USA BMX Carolina nationals at Novant Health BMX Track in Rock Hill on Friday .
Photos by Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald