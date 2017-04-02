Indian Land resident harmed in accidental shooting, police say

One person is injured after an apparent accidental shooting in Lancaster County, said Doug Barfield with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred late Saturday at 667 Bolick Road in Indian Land, Barfield said. One person was shot in the stomach and is hospitalized. The person’s condition was not known, but Barfield said the injuries did not seem to be life-threatening.
At this time, no charges have been filed, Barfield said. He said the shooting remains under investigation.
No other information was available Sunday.
