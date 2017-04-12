Holy Week services in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

ARP
Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m Thursday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 7:30 p.m. Organ prelude, 7 p.m.
BAPTIST
Fundamental Baptist Church, Poag Street, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday.
Heath Springs Baptist Church, Heath Springs: Good Friday service, “Cries of Christ from the Cross,” 7 p.m. Friday with seven area pastors and three choirs. Details: 803-288-6168.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 16 with breakfast, 8 a.m.; Sunday school, 9 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Men’s ministry, 7 p.m. April 18. Food pantry available.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Dinner theater featuring, “The Price He Paid,” 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $5.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Intercultural Mass with Washing of the Feet, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday. Living (outdoor) Stations, 5 p.m. Friday. Intercultural Mass, 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Saturday with Blessing of the Easter food, 11 a.m. and Easter Vigil, 8 p.m. with Baptisms. Sunrise Mass, 6 a.m. April 16 with regular weekly Mass schedule. St. Vincent de Paul yard sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon April 22. Donation drop off, 6-7:30 p.m. April 21.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Holy Thursday Mass, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Mass. Holy Saturday Mass, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Key Practices of a 21st Century Spirituality, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 with Sister Donna Lareau. Cost: $40 (includes lunch).
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday foot washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday service, noon, Friday. The Great Vigil of Easter, 7 p.m. Saturday. Gather in the Smyth Memorial Garden.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday Service of Darkness, 7 p.m. Friday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday worship, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday worship, 7 p.m. Friday.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday service, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Cross Walk, 9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday beginning at the church parking lot and walking a 3-mile loop returning for a brief devotional.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Good Friday service, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 6 p.m. Friday.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday drama and service, 7 p.m. Friday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. Friday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Maundy Thursday communion service, 7 p.m Thursday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill:Maundy Thursday drama of the Last Supper, 7 p.m. Thursday with Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar. Holy Communion, noon-1 p.m. Friday. Ecumenical Good Friday Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well parking lot and ending with worship at Fountain Park. Easter Prayer Vigil, 8 p.m. Friday-7 a.m. April 16.
NAZARENE
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Good Friday service, 7 p.m. Friday led by the youth ministry.
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion by intinction, 7 p.m. Thursday. Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Friday beginning at The Well, 135 S. Oakland Ave., concluding at Fountain Park.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Maundy Thursday service to experience Jesus’s final days with the disciples, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Maundy Thursday Holy Communion, 7 p.m. Thursday. Good Friday meditation and prayer, 4-6 p.m. Friday.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. Thursday.
