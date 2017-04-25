1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near York on Tuesday, troopers say

One person died and two others were injured Tuesday in a head-on crash north of York on S.C. 49, troopers said.
The collision happened around 2 p.m. about four miles north of York, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A car heading south on S.C. 49 went over the center line and hit a vehicle heading north, Miller said.
The passenger in the vehicle that was heading north died, Miller said.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released by the York County Coroner's Office.
The drivers of both vehicles were injured and were transported by helicopters to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. One of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle by rescue crews, Miller said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
Comments