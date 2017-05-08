Documents say a water park is planned in Rock Hill. A county leader is ‘frustrated’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like Pause 1:28 Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 2:20 Famous boxing champ visits Rock Hill, helps raise $52k for children 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:07 Rock Hill students could win $50,000 based on the look of their shoes 3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s newest law 2:09 Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival 0:26 Rock Hill's new water tower lights up the night with bright display 2:37 'Cement that name': York County leader pitches 'Football City, USA' concept Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Construction vehicles were seen recently near the site of what public documents indicate could soon be a water park on Rambo Road in Rock Hill. The documents, including a site plan, say developers are hoping to create Southtown Wake Park at the site. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com