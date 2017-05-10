Mini golf course with nautical theme coming to Indian Land

A miniature golf course with a nautical theme could open as early as June in Indian Land.
High Seas Miniature Golf, at 10001 Charlotte Highway, is a pirate-themed miniature golf course.
The course is in the same plaza as Southern Spirits and Phantom Fireworks, close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.
The golf course’s Facebook page currently tells customers that the course is likely to open in June. The page said workers have finished pouring lagoons, installed pirate tree houses, and begun framing for a play-through temple with a double sided waterfall.
