Man paid for $2 tea with fake $100 bill, Rock Hill police say

Police say they are investigating after an unknown male reportedly paid for a $2.17 glass of tea with a fake $100 bill earlier this month at a Showmars restaurant on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill.
Rock Hill police responded May 3 to a Showmars restaurant on Herlong Avenue to meet with a district manager, who told officers that someone used fake money to pay for food at the Showmars in the Rock Hill Galleria on Dave Lyle.
The district manager told police that a female employee cashed out the customer without checking to see if the bill was counterfeit.
According to police, the manager said the employee failed to use UV lights to read the bill’s watermark, and failed to acknowledge the “For Motion Pictures Only” line clearly written across the top of the fake bill.
The manager told police the employee who made the transaction was not supposed to be on the register that night. The employee gave the suspect $97.83 in change, as well as the tea, the report states.
The manager was unable to locate video of the incident on store cameras, according to the report.
The case is active, pending investigation.
