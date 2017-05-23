Pennies for Progress: What you need to know about possible $278M roads plan

0:40 Rock Hill potholes are an eyesore. The city has a color-coded plan to help Pause

1:58 Cherry Road, U.S. 21 could soon see significant upgrades, says Pennies manager

2:02 Learn about the rare Rocky Shoals Spider Lily and their home in Chester County

2:39 Pool Pals building more than muscle at the ASCG Recreation Complex

1:51 Police investigating York County ATM skimmer scam

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

0:43 World BMX event is coming to Rock Hill. Could your business help promote it?

2:05 Popular eatery from 'different era' demolished in Chester Co. town

0:40 Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures in York County